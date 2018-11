The Russian Federation has imposed sanctions against 322 individuals and 68 legal entities from Ukraine.

Respective Executive Order of the Russian Government 1300 dated November 1, 2018 was posted on its official website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The sanctions envision freezing of non-cash funds, uncertified securities, and property in the territory of Russia and a ban on transfer of funds abroad from Russia.

"The individuals and legal entities subjected to the sanctions are judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, members of the Ukrainian Parliament of the 8th convocation, large Ukrainian entrepreneurs, officials of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, heads of Ukrainian executive bodies and large Ukrainian companies, legal entities controlled by the largest Ukrainian businessmen," says the statement posted on the official website of the Russian Government.

The sanctions can be terminated after Ukraine terminates its sanctions against Russian citizens and legal entities.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on September 2, 2015, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) approved the list of sanctions against 1,124 Russian individuals and 156 legal entities.

Later the sanctions have been extended several times.