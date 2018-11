The Irish Stock Exchange has added eurobonds of Ukraine worth USD 2 billion to the listing.

The Exchange has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it added the bonds worth USD 1.25 billion with the maturity date of November 1, 2028 at 9.75% per annum.

Besides, it added the bonds worth USD 750 million with the maturity date of February 1, 2024 at 8.994% per annum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in October, Ukraine placed eurobonds for USD 2 billion.

The organizers of the eurobond issue were BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.

In September 2017, Ukraine placed 15-year eurobonds worth USD 3 billion with the yield of 7.375% per annum.