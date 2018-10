Air Force To Begin Testing Guided Missiles In Kherson Region On November 1, Airspace Above Black Sea Will Be C

The Ukrainian Air Force will begin testing guided missiles in Kherson region on November 1, and the airspace above the Black Sea will be closed.

Dmytro Strutynskyi, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Testing of guided missiles for anti-aircraft missile systems will begin tomorrow," he said.

The airspace above the Black Sea will be closed from November 1 to 4 because of the tests.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Air Force tested missiles in southern Ukraine and above the Black Sea from December 1 to 2, 2016.

According to media reports, Russia protested to Ukraine in connection with this and threatened a missile attack on Ukrainian missile launchers.