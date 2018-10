Lukashenko: U.S. Involvement In Resolution Of Donbas Conflict Necessary

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko believes that involvement of the United States in resolution of the conflict in Donbas is necessary.

Lukashenko stated this at the Munich Security Conference, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are unlikely to achieve the goal if we fail to bring the United States to the table,” the president of Belarus said.

Lukashenko also said that Belarus could participate in control of the Russian-Ukrainian border and facilitation of legitimate elections in Donbas.

“Based on the fact that these regions are an integral part of Ukraine,” he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lukashenko said during the first forum of Ukrainian and Belarusian regions on October 26 that only Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus should resolve the conflict.