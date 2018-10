The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has denied the Kyiv Jewish community’s claims that it placed Kyiv’s Central Synagogue under surveillance and that its detectives installed listening devices inside the synagogue.

The press service of the NACB announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The claim that the National Bureau is engaging in illegal investigative actions against the Kyiv Jewish community is untrue. The National Bureau did not install devices for covert gathering of information on the premises of the Kyiv central synagogue and did not conduct visual monitoring of the building,” the statement said.

In an open letter, the head of the Kyiv Jewish community, Moshe Reuven Asman, accused the NACB of conducting surveillance and installing listening devices in the central synagogue.

"The Kyiv Jewish community’s security service established that individuals were professionally conducting covert surveillance of the premises of the central synagogue in Kyiv (13, Shota Rustaveli Street) and its congregants in October 2018. Further investigation uncovered vehicles with fake transport numbers, which were used to conduct the illegal actions," the letter states.

According to the letter, “bugs” for unauthorized gathering of information were also found inside the synagogue.

The Jewish community called on enforcement officials to launch an investigation and called on the relevant diplomatic missions to take control of this situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union has called on the Prosecutor General’s Office to take over the investigation of the cases involving Member of Parliament Heorhii Lohvynskyi (People’s Front faction), employees of the Ministry of Justice, and the secretariat of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) from the NACB.

The mass media recently published the information that law enforcement officials gathered with the help of covert listening devices in the office of Special Anticorruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi, according to which Kholodnytskyi instructed a prosecutor to stop investigating a case involving the legality of payment of UAH 54 million in compensation to the Golden Mandarin company by the Justice Ministry and not to summon Lohvysnskyi as a suspect.