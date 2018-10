The Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that Russian officers warring in Donbas earn RUB 124,000, Russian mercenaries - RUB 25,000, and Ukrainians earn RUB 15,000 a month.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Maksym Prauta has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Ministry of Ukraine states that the Russian Federation annually spends about USD 1.3 billion on maintenance of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).