On October 31, the Ryanair company (Ireland) launch Lviv-Warsaw flight.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a spokesperson for the Lviv International Airport named after Danylo Halytskyi.

The first FR 3122 flight arrived in Lviv at 9:15 a.m.

The bills will be conducted thrice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The place will depart from the Warsaw Modlin Airport at 6:50 a.m. and arrive in Lviv at 8:55 a.m.

On its way back, it will depart from Lviv at 9:30 a.m. and arrive at Warsaw Modlin Airport at 9:35 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ryanair intends to launch flights to Warsaw, Dusseldorf, Krakow, London (Stansted Airport) and Memmingen from the Lviv International Airport named after Danylo Halytskyi.