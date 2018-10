ECHR Will Start Considering Ukraine's Appeal Against Russia On February 27, 2019

The ECHR will start considering the appeal of Ukraine against the Russian Federation on February 27, 2019.

ECHR Judge Ganna Yudkivska said this in an interview for the Yevropeiska Pravda online media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The appeal concerns establishment of Russia's control over the Crimean peninsula.

Yudkivska expects the ECHR to pass a ruling within a year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ECHR has accepted an appeal of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov against Russia.