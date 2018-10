Poroshenko Appoints Kyiv City Police Ex-Head Tereschuk As Kyiv Region Governor Instead Of Horhan

President Petro Poroshenko has appointed former head of the National Police in Kyiv / first deputy chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Tereschuk, as the chairperson of the Kyiv Regional State Administration (Kyiv governor) to replace Oleksandr Horhan.

Press service of the President of Ukraine said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 24, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved draft presidential decrees on dismissal of Horhan and appointment of Tereschuk as the Kyiv governor.

Horhan had occupied the position since October 28, 2016.

He told 112 Ukraine TV channel that before his appointment he informed Petro Poroshenko about his intention to head the Kyiv Regional State Administration for only two years.

He said he intended to run for a member of the Ukrainian Parliament in fall 2019.

Born in 1964, Tereschuk has served in interior affairs bodies since 1984.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the next parliamentary election are scheduled for October 27, 2019.