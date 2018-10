Commander of the Joint Forces Operation, Serhii Nayev, considers that the Russian military are unlikely to take offensive actions in Donbas before 2019.

He said this in his interview for the BBC Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The commander noted that the Russian troops and militants in Donbas suffer losses on a scale greater than that in Ukrainian soldiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Turchynov, says that Russia may take offensive action if finds itself unable to affect results of the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine in 2019.