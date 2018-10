Hungary To Boost Financing Of Social Programs For Zakarpattia Region From UAH 135 Million To UAH 296 Million I

Hungary intends to boost financing of social programs for Zakarpattia region from UAH 135 million (HUF 1.37 billion according to the UAH/HUF exchange rate of the National Bank of Ukraine available as at October 30, 2018) in 2018 to UAH 296 million (HUF 3 billion) in 2019.

Press service of the Hungarian Government has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on November 15, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban will meet with the Council of Hungarian Diaspora's meeting with the participation of representatives from Kyiv and Lviv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto intend to discuss signing of an agreement on protection of minorities in Milan (the Italian Republic) on December 7.