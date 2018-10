Court To Hear Yanukovych's Last Plea And Go To Deliberations Room To Deliver Sentence On November 19

The Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv intends to hear the last plea of former president Viktor Yanukovych accused of high treason and go to the deliberation room to deliver a sentence on November 19.

Chief judge Vladyslav Deviyatko has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the Ukrainian legislation allows the court to hear the last plea of a defendant tried in absentia.

The hearing is scheduled for November 19, 10 a.m.

The court does not intend to suspend or cancel the hearing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, the court completed the debates within the Yanukovych case.