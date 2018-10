In the first nine months of 2018, International Investment Bank cut its net profit by 51% year over year to UAH 38.663 million.

The bank has stated this in its financial statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

International Investment Bank has reported the net profit of UAH 9.8 million for the first quarter of 2018, net profit of UAH 13.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, and net profit of UAH 15.1 million for the third quarter of 2018.

International Investment Bank has reported the net profit of UAH 75.8 million for 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko indirectly owns the 60-percent stake in the financial institution.

Another large stockholder of the bank (14.9%) is first deputy chairperson of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Ihor Kononenko.

Major performance indicators of the bank: