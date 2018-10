The Zhovtnevyi District Court of Mariupol has sentenced finance minister of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Kateryna Matiuschenko, in absentia to 10 years in prison.

Press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court declared Matiuschenko guilty of terrorism.

The convict has been put on the wanted list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Appeal Court of Donetsk region has sentenced a citizen of the Russian Federation / head of the Supreme Court of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Eduard Yakubovskyi, in absentia to 12 years in prison.