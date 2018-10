Anti-Corruption Agencies To Serve Fiscal Service Ex-Acting Head Prodan With Suspicion Soon

Anti-corruption agencies intend to serve former acting head of the State Fiscal Service Myroslav Prodan with notice of suspicion in the near future.

An investigative source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“It will be served soon,” the source said.

According to him, a date has not yet been determined, but it might happen as early as next week.

Prodan will be served with suspicion of illegal enrichment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is preparing to serve Prodan with suspicion of illegal enrichment.

According to sources, Prodan bought two villas in Turkey through his closest associates.