Morozov Engineering Design Bureau Delivers 7 BTR-4 Armored Personnel Carriers With New Ukrainian Armor To Army

The Kharkiv-based Morozov Engineering Design Bureau, which is part of the Ukroboronprom state defense concern, has delivered seven BTR-4 armored personnel carriers equipped with new Ukrainian-made armor to the Ukrainian army.

Ukroboronprom announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Kharkiv-based Morozov Design Bureau, which is part of Ukroboronprom, has delivered the first seven BTR-4s made from new, locally made armor to the Ukrainian army…” the statement said.

The bodies of the BTR-4 were manufactured at the Lozova forging and mechanical plant (Kharkiv region).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukroboronprom delivered more than 3,500 pieces of ammunition and military equipment to the army in the period of January-September this year.

Ukroboronprom delivered 3,673 thousand pieces of military equipment and weapons to the Armed Forces in 2017, thus fulfilling the state defense order 100%.

Ukroboronprom was established in December 2010. It unites 134 enterprises in the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.