NACB: Detectives Continue Investigation Of Tymoshenko's Using Funds Of Libyan Dictator Gaddafi In Her Campaign

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) says its detective continue their analytical study of lawfulness of the possible use of funds of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi by Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko in her campaign during the presidential elections in 2010.

The NACB wrote this following an inquiry of Ukrainian News Agency.

"Detectives of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine have begun their analytical study of possible receiving of funds of the regime of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi by then prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and use of the funds in her campaign during the presidential elections in 2010. As at October 29, the analytical study continues," reads the answer.

If detectives find signs of a crime, the NACB will open a criminal case.

Interrogations, including of Yulia Tymoshenko, are possible after a criminal case is opened.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a poll conducted by the Sofia social studies center, 15.9% of Ukrainian voters would support Yulia Tymoshenko for president at the elections.

On February 28, 2018, Verkhovna Rada member Volodymyr Ariev from the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page about a deputy inquiry of some MPs dating February 28, 2018, regarding the money from Muammar Gaddafi.

Thus, the information and analytical study of the NACB has been lasting for more than eight months.