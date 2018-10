Court Obliges NACB To Open Case Against Minister Petrenko And Former Prime Minister Yatsenyuk On Suspicion Of

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has obliged the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) to open a criminal case against Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko and former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk on suspicion of embezzlement of public funds and money laundering.

This is said in court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court issued the ruling on October 17.

The plaintiff said the NACB had denied him opening the criminal case.

The court satisfied the lawsuit and obliged the NACB to open a criminal case against Yatsenyuk, Petrenko, a deputy minister, and the head of the secretariat of the state secretary of the Justice Ministry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has begun to investigate possible declaring of incorrect information by Justice Minister Petrenko.