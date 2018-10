The Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate believes that recruitment of local residents into the ranks of militants in the Donbas has failed.

The Ministry of Defense’s spokesperson Dmytro Hutsuliak announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Hutsuliak, Russian military personnel are “performing ideological work with the local population” and promoting participation in the November 11 “election.”

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, 75% of the citizens living in the territories controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic expressed a desire to live in Ukraine in a poll.