Private court bailiffs have collected UAH 915 million of credit debts since January 1, 2018.

The press service of the Pravo-Justice projects of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that there are 125 private court bailiffs and close to 4,500 state court bailiffs in Ukraine at present.

According to the statement, private court bailiff returned to creditors UAH 57.6 million on 269 cases in 2017 and UAH 915 million on 2,200 cases.

The statement reads that the Justice Ministry of Ukraine plans to increase the number of private court bailiffs to 800 by the end of 2018 and to at least 3,000 in future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law on private court bailiffs took effect on October 5, 2016.