Klimkin: Ukrainian Crewmember Zubytskyi Of MV Glarus Ship Seized By Pirates Near Nigeria To Return To Ukraine

Ukrainian citizen Valerii Zubytskyi, a crewmember of the Swiss ship MV Glarus, which was seized by pirates near the cost of Nigeria on September 22, will return to Odesa on October 30.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin wrote this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"One of 12 crewmembers Ukrainian Valerii Zubytskyi will return home in Odesa tomorrow," he wrote.

Minister Klimkin thanks all who helped to release the crew.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 22, 2018, pirates seized the MV Glarus with three Ukrainian crewmembers near the cost of Nigeria.