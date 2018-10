Hug: Text Of Interview With Foreign Policy Regarding Evidence Of Russian Involvement In Eastern Ukraine Mislea

Alexander Hug, the first deputy chief monitor of the Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE SMM), says the words in the initial version of his interview with the U.S. Foreign Policy magazine that the OSCE had not seen direct evidence of Russian involvement in eastern Ukraine have misled the public and did not reflect his opinion.

HE said this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The text made public yesterday was misleading and does not reflect my point of view. The corrected version has been published. We you know we do not make conclusions on grounds of facts we establish and we do not provide evidence. The facts established by the mission speak for themselves," he said.

He said the OSCE SMM would continue to document facts and report about them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. magazine Foreign Policy removed from an interview with Alexander Hug his words that the OSCE had not seen direct evidence of Russian involvement in eastern Ukraine.

When asked about the OSCE’s official stance on Russia’s involvement in Eastern Ukraine Hug stated, according to the earlier version of the interview, that the OSCE had not seen direct evidence of Russian involvement in eastern Ukraine.

He said the OSCE SMM had spoken to prisoners taken by the Ukrainian forces who claimed to be members of the Russian armed forces fighting on rotation in Ukraine.