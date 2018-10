71.5% Of Respondents Questioned By KIIS Do Not Know What Tomos Is

A total of 71.5% of respondents questioned by the Kyiv International Sociology Institute in mid September did not know what tomos was.

Ukrainian News Agency saw the results of the poll.

Of those polled, 28.5% said they knew and 71.5% said they did not know or declined to answer.

The poll was conducted September 16-26.

The polled was conducted on September 8-23.

The Kyiv International Sociology Institute interviewed 2,026 respondents aging over 18 in all regions of Ukraine, excluding the Russia-annexed Crimea (in Luhansk and Donetsk regions the poll was conducted only in the areas controlled by the Ukrainian authorities).

The statistical margin of sampling error does not exceed 3.3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at its regular session convened on October 9-11 the Holy and Sacred Synod presided by the Ecumenical Patriarch decreed to revoke the legal binding of the Synodal Letter of the year 1686, which granted the right to the Patriarch of Moscow to ordain the Metropolitan of Kyiv.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko says the decision of the Holy Synod means provision of autocephaly to the Ukrainian church.

Patriarch Filaret, the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate, says the tomos on autocephaly will be granted after unification of the Ukrainian Orthodox Churches.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate has urged the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate to jointly prepare the unification congress for electing the head of the Ukrainian autocephalous church.