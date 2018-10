Ukrposhta To Stop Delivery Of Pensions And Close 5,000-7,000 Outlets In Rural Areas From January 1, 2019 In Ca

The Ukrposhta public joint stock company intends to stop the delivery of pensions and close 5,000-7,000 outlets in rural areas from January 1, 2019 in the case of non-increase of tariffs for the delivery of pensions.

The Director General of Ukrposhta Ihor Smiliansky said this in an interview with the Uriadovyi Kurier newspaper, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have prepared an anti-crisis plan, which we will implement from November 1, if the (new) tariff is not approved. This means that Ukrposhta will have to optimize the chain in the villages that was built for the delivery of pensions. Since January 1, 2019, we are not delivering pensions, close 5,000-7,000 outlets in rural areas, dismiss part of the administrative and production staff," he said.

According to Smiliansky, back in November 2017, PJSC applied to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, as well as to the Ministry of Social Policy and the Pension Fund with a request to raise the tariff, which has not increased since 2004.

At the same time, the actualization of the pension tariff for Ukrposhta was not even provided in the draft state budget for 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman instructed the Ministry of Infrastructure to estimate the feasibility of reducing the number of outlets of the Ukrposhta public joint stock company in rural areas.

In 2017, Ukrposhta suffered loss of UAH 203 million, received a negative EBITDA of UAH 48 million and increased revenue by 20% to UAH 5.5 billion.

In 2016, the company received a net profit of UAH 158 million.

Ukrposhta is a monopolist of the postal service of Ukraine.