The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has selected detention with an option of a bail of UAH 5 million for Verkhovna Rada member Stanyslav Beriozkin's son Maksym, who is suspected of involvement in embezzlement of USD 20 million of the Oschadbank state savings bank.

A representative of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Detention and a bail of UAH 5 million," the representative said.

The court made this decision on October 25.

The SACPO is considering an appeal against the decision as it wanted detention with a bail of UAH 150 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SACPO and the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine arrested the son and the brother of MP Beriozkin on suspicion of involvement in embezzlement of USD 20 million of Oschadbank.