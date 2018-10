The Association of Milk Producers (AMP) estimates that at the moment the volume of counterfeit dairy products in Ukraine has reached 30%.

The AMP announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, counterfeit goods are sold mainly in unauthorized markets, from which, due to their low prices and lack of information about the real composition of the product, they are delivered to Ukrainian consumers.

"Due to the uncontrolled production of counterfeit products, milk producers lose the market. As a result, if we are now worried about fake dairy products, then in a few years we will not have domestic milk products at all, because there will be no dairy herd," commented Association Vice President Hanna Lavreniuk.

It is noted that since the beginning of the year, the index of conditional profitability of milk production has decreased by 40%, and the number of cattle over the past five years has decreased by 17.5%.

In this regard, AMP insists on the adoption of the law “On Milk and Dairy Products”, which, in their opinion, will allow Ukrainians to clearly distinguish falsification from real products and increase the demand for high-quality dairy products.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2015, Members of Parliament Oleksandr Bakumenko and Petro Yurchyshyn (Petro Poroshenko Block faction) suggested the parliament to prohibit the use of the names of dairy products in the names of milk-containing products or their brands or other products made from non-dairy raw materials.

Besides, the document provides for the requirements to place milk-containing products separately from dairy products on shelves at points of sale.

The draft law establishes liability for violation of the special requirements for labeling and selling dairy and milk-containing products.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food expects a decrease in the production of milk and dairy products by 2.4% or 242,000 tons to 9.85 million tons in 2018.