September Salary Of Petrenko UAH 43,100, Of His Deputies UAH 35,700-UAH 43,000

The salary of Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko was UAH 43,100 in September, of his deputies from UAH 35,700 to UAH 43,000.

The Ministry of Justice announced this in response to a request from Ukrainian News Agency.

The amount accrued to Petrenko in September made UAH 43,114.

According to the Ministry, Petrenko received no material aid in September.

The salary of first deputy minister Nataliya Bernatska (dismissed on September 26) was UAH 42,500, Svitlana Hluschenko - UAH 43,000, Ivan Lischyna - UAH 38,300, Serhii Petukhov - UAH 38,500, Olena Sukmanova - UAH 35,700, Ivanna Smachilo - UAH 39,300, and Denys Chernyshov - UAH 38,000.

The salary of the State Secretary of the Ministry Hanna Buyadzhi was not accrued and paid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Petrenko declared UAH 4.4 million of income for 2017