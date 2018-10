The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended a preventive measure in the form of detention for the Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko until December 30.

Her sister Vira Savchenko wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The court left in custody for another two months until December 30," she wrote.

Thus, the court granted the petition of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 30, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Security Service of Ukraine completed an investigation into the criminal proceedings against Savchenko and the head of the Officer Corps organization Volodymyr Ruban on suspicion of terrorism.