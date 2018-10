Poroshenko, Kravchuk, Kuchma, Yuschenko Discuss Ukraine's Development And Ways To Achieve Peace In Donbas

President Petro Poroshenko has had a meeting with Former president of Ukraine (1991-1994) Leonid Kravchuk, former president of Ukraine (1994-2005) Leonid Kuchma and former president of Ukraine (2005-2010) Viktor Yuschenko to discuss development of Ukraine and settlement of the Donbas conflict.

Press service of the President of Ukraine said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko noted the important role of the three presidents they played in the times of their rule.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the next presidential election are scheduled for March 31, 2019.