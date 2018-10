The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) retained the GDP growth forecast by 3.4% in 2018.

The NBU announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Bank leaves unchanged the forecast for economic growth for 2018-2020. As before, the National Bank expects the economy to accelerate to 3.4% this year," the statement reads.

The main driver of economic growth will be the consumption of the population due to a further increase of income.

Also, investment activity of enterprises remains quite high.

In 2019, real GDP growth will slow to 2.5% as a result of the cooling of the global economy, worsening of the price situation on world commodity markets, restrained fiscal policy due to the need to repay of significant amounts of public debt, as well as tight monetary policies necessary to return inflation to goals.

In 2020, economic growth will accelerate to 2.9%.

This will be facilitated mainly by a gradual easing of monetary policy, which will become possible in the conditions of stabilizing inflation at a level close to the goal and improving the investment attractiveness of the economy.

In 2019-2020, external accounts will be balanced.

The current account deficit will remain at the level of 2.5-3% of GDP and will be compensated by funding from official lenders and private capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU worsened its inflation forecast for 2018 from 8.9% to 10.1%.