Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov convicted in Russia has received Sakharov Prize for considerable contribution to the struggle for human rights.

Member of the European Parliament Rebecca Harms has written this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The same information was later officially announced on Thursday by President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Sentsov was put on the shortlist of the prize finalists on October 9.

The prize is represented by a certificate and a money reward of EUR 50,000.