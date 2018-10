Experts of the IMI and the Texty.org project, organizers of the News Anti-Rating. TOP-50 Ukrainian Websites Analysis rating, looked even beyond conventional news stories and also focused on publications of a more entertaining nature posted by online media.

This follows from a close examination of the update of the rating posted on the Texty.org's website.

In particular, the IMI experts called 'unreliable' a recipe entitled Shepherd's Pie: A Tasty Recipe For Dinner That Will Take You Only An Hour published by the 24 TV channel. However the text of the rating leaves unclear the information about what exactly was untrue in the recipe.

The IMI experts revealed an 'unreliable source' in the story by the KP In Ukraine online media outlet entitled Best Cold Soup Recipes and published in the Life category. They did not provide the criteria they judged unreliability of the recipes upon.

Horoscopes published by Telegraf, Obozrevatel and Podrobnosti media have also gotten into the 'unreliable news' category of the rating.

Besides, the IMI classified the currency exchange rates published by the 112 Ukraine TV channel as 'unreliable news'. Such an 'expert' decision was taken even despite the fact that respective figures were available in the data posted by specialized resources.

And finally, TSN website posted a story How Much It Is To Fuel A Car On June 11 Morning, which was also send to the category of 'unreliable stories' by the experts of the IMI.