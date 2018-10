EV Sales In Ukraine Up 2.3 Times To 540 In September

In September 2018, electric car sales in Ukraine rose 2.3 times to 540 year over year.

The Ukravtoprom automobile producers association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the most popular in September EV was Nissan Leaf as a total of 357 vehicles were sold in September.

The second was Tesla Model S with 33 cars sold.

The third was BMW i3 (29).

Fiat 500e was the fourth (21).

The fifth most popular EV in September was Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive with 19 cars sold.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first half of 2018, EV sales rose 1.5 times to 1,915 year over year.

In 2017, the sales rose 2.3 times to 2,697 electric cars.