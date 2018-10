Ukraine has handed to Turkey a list of 90 Ukrainian political prisoners for discussing with the Russian Federation the issue of their exchange.

Verkhovna Rada member Mustafa Dzhemilev from the faction of the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said he had a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July 2018 to discuss the topic of release of Ukrainian political prisoners detained in Russia.

"I told him about 90 political prisoners… After we had returned from Ankara the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey asked for the list of all political prisoners and we gave it. That was done on behalf of the head of the state (Erdogan). But I do not know what they have managed to do. I think we will have a meeting with Erdogan again in the near future and we will discuss this," he said.

He says the President of Turkey is ready to help Ukraine in releasing Ukrainian political prisoners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 25, 2017, Deputy Heads of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Ilmi Umerov and Ahtem Ciygoz were released from criminal persecution and transferred to the Republic of Turkey following the negotiations between President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.