53.5% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives Foundation And KMIS Say IMF's Influence On Ukraine Negat

A total of 53.5% of pollees questioned by the Ilko Kucheriv's Democratic Initiatives foundation and the Kyiv International Sociology Institute consider that the activity of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is negative for Ukraine.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of respective poll.

The respondents were asked if there were any influence on Ukraine from abroad.

A total of 71.7% of pollees said aye, at that 25.5% called such influence decisive, and 46.2% - considerable.

At the same time, 13.9% of pollees said the influence was real, however, insignificant, 3.3% - said nay, and 11.1% were undecided.

Later the respondents were asked to say what country or organization had the most considerable influence on Ukraine.

A total of 53.8% said it was the United States, 46.1% - the European Union, 39.4% - the Russian Federation, 29.4% - the International Monetary Fund (IMF), 6.4% - United Nations (UN), Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and the Council of Europe, 2.2% - international business companies, and 2.5% - other.

At the same time, 14.2% were undecided and 3.5% said none of the aforementioned countries or organizations had any influence on Ukraine.

Respective poll was conducted among 2,041 respondents in all regions of Ukraine except the Russia-annexed Crimea and occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions between August 16-28.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%, and the statistical error does not exceed 3.3% for indicators close to 50%, 2.8% for indicators close to 25% or 75%, 2% for indicators close to 12% or 88%, 1.4% for indicators close to 5% or 95%, and 0.7% for indicators close to 1% or 99%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, Ukraine and the IMF agreed on new Stand by program.