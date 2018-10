Family Of Italian Journalist Roccelli Killed In Donbas Demands EUR 500,000 As Compensation From Ukraine

The family of Italian photojournalist Andrea Rocchelli, who perished in near Sloviansk, Donetsk region, in May 2014, demands a compensation of EUR 500,000 from the Ukrainian authorities.

This is said in documents attached to a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the wording of which was made available to Ukrainian News Agency.

The governmental resolution of October 24 allows the Justice Ministry procurement of legal services to provide the interests of Ukraine in the litigation on a lawsuit of relatives of Andrea Rocchelli in Italy.

According to the documents, a court in Italy took for consideration the lawsuit versus Ukraine on July 31, 2018.

The lawsuit will be considered simultaneously with the case against serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine Vitalii Markiv accused of involvement in the murder of photojournalist Rocchelli.

According to the documents, the Security Service of Ukraine also investigates the death of photojournalist Andrea Rocchelli.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2018, an Italian court began considering the case against Ukrainian national guardsman Vitalii Markiv, who is accused of involvement in the murder of Italian photojournalist Andrea Rocchelli in the Donbas.

Italian law enforcement officers detained Markiv on June 30, 2017, on suspicion of involvement in the murder of photojournalist Rocchelli near Sloviansk in May 2014.