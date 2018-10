The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) investigates possible illegal enrichment of judge Olena Yatsenko of the Higher Economic Court.

This is said in a court ruling, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NACB also investigates her possible declaring incorrect information.

Detectives of the NACB check whether Yatsenko has committed crimes described by articles 366-1, 368-2, and 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (money laundering).

According to the investigation, Olena Yatsenko has purchased assets for a big sum which is not confirmed by her incomes and incomes of her relatives.

She has transferred the assets to her daughter, the son-in-law, her brother, and grandfather.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has completed investigation against judge Artur Yemelianov the Higher Economic Court suspected of illegal interference in the distribution of cases.