Groysman Rules Out Further Increase Of Gas Price For Population In 2018/2019 Heating Season

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman rules out a further increase of gas prices for the population in the heating season of 2018/2019.

The Prime Minister said this during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Neither this year, nor this heating season the gas price will not be increased anymore,” he said.

Groysman also expressed confidence in the successful pass of the heating season of 2018/2019.

“A sufficient level of gas has been accumulated in the UGSF. This means that nothing threatens the heating season,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the wake of the decision to increase the natural gas price for households by 23% from November 1 President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko urges the Cabinet of Ministers to increase the financing of utility subsidies for the households.

On October 19, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended until November 1, 2018 the Executive Order 187 on imposition of special obligations for the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company and regional gas distribution companies to retain the price of natural gas for the population and municipal heating enterprises, and set the new price of UAH 8,550 per thousand cubic meters for the population from November 1.

Until November 1, the price of gas supplies to the population and the district heating utilities was kept at the level of UAH 4,942 per thousand cubic meters, and for the end user, including VAT and other fees - UAH 6,958 per thousand cubic meters.