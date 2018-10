Ban On Sale Of Alcoholic Drinks In Kyiv Between 11PM And 10AM Takes Effect

The decision of the Kyiv City Council that bans sale of alcoholic drinks in the capital between 11 p.m. and 10 a.m. has come into force.

Respective decision was published by the Khreschatyk newspaper on Wednesday, October 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ban is spread on the sale of table wines, beer (except light one), alcoholic drinks and low-alcoholic beverages in stores.

The said ban is not applied in respect of restaurants, cafes and bars.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 27, the Kyiv City Council banned sale of alcoholic drinks in Kyiv starting 11 p.m.