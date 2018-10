Coordination group of the anti-terrorist center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) department in Zaporizhia region launched anti-terrorist exercises in Melitopol and Melitopol district of Zaporizhia region on Wednesday.

Press service of the SBU regional department has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Authority, the exercises will last in the period October 24 through 26.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the SBU held anti-terrorist exercises in Zhytomyr region.