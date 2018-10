The State Fiscal Service says the decision of the Supreme Court of Ukraine to rule lawful the unlimited in time use by citizens of cars with foreign registration brought to Ukraine in the transit regime concerns one specific case of a citizen and does not release other citizens from administrative responsibility for not abiding the period for transit imports of transport vehicles.

The Fiscal Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Fiscal Service believes that the Supreme Court saw no ground for bringing a specific citizen to administrative responsibility in kind of fine for violating the customs rules described by Article 469 of the Customs Code, namely for use of a transit car the customs clearance of which has not been completed.

The Fiscal Service notes that the ruling of the Supreme Court concerns one specific fact.

"This decision cannot be a ground for releasing other persons from responsibility for violating the periods for the transit importation of transport vehicles provided by Article 470 of the Customs Code of Ukraine…," reads the statement.

The Fiscal Service also notes that use of a transit car represents an offense described by Article 485 of the Customs Code.

"This means that the ruling of the Supreme Court does not release owners of cars with European plates from the obligation to observe the requirements of the legislation during importation of transport vehicles for personal use in the transit regime and the temporary importation regime. In case of establishing facts of violations of these requirements the tax bodies are entitled to consider the question of bringing to responsibility for violating the periods for transit shipment, for not observing the period for temporary importation and use of commodities provided with benefits on payment of customs dues with purposes other than declared," reads the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Court of Ukraine has ruled lawful the unlimited in time use by citizens of cars with foreign registration brought to Ukraine in the transit regime.