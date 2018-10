Court Extends Arrest Of Rossoshanskyi Suspected Of Assassinating Human Rights Activist Nozdrovska Till Late De

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of Yurii Rossoshanskyi suspected of assassinating human rights activist Iryna Nozdrovska until late December.

Vita Blazhenko, spokesperson for the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office, said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to her, the court ruled this on October 18.

The next sitting of the court on the case will be on November 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2018, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office sent the case against Rossoshanskyi suspected of killing human rights activist and lawyer Iryna Nozdrovska to court.

Nozdrovska’s body was found in a river near Vyshhorod (Kyiv region) on January 1, 2018.