Poland has decided to provide Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov convicted in Russia with the Pro Dignitate Humana [for human dignity] award.

Foreign Minister of Poland Jacek Czaputowicz announced this at a joint press conference in Warsaw with Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Poland has decided to assign Oleg Sentsov, the Pro Dignitate Humana award," he said.

The award Pro Dignitate Humana was founded in 2011 by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 18, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine nominated Oleh Sentsov, who is in jail in Russia, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In May 2018, Sentsov went on hunger strike to demand that the Russian authorities release 64 Ukrainian political prisoners from Russian prisons.

On October 5, 2018, Ukraine's Ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova confirmed that jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov had decided to end his hunger strike.