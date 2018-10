Court Sees No Conflict Of Interests In Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Kholodnytskyi's Holding Post Of First Vice P

The Kyiv District Administrative Court has found no conflict of interests in Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi's holding the post of the first vice president of the Football Federation of Ukraine.

This is said in the court ruling of October 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court considered a lawsuit lodged by Verkhovna Rada member Boryslav Rozenblat (not affiliated with any faction), who is accused of corruption.

MP Rozenblat requested the court to rule illegal a decision of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) about absence of conflict of interests regarding Kholodnytskyi.

MP Rozenblat sees a conflict of interests in Kholodnytskyi's holding the post of the first vice president of the Football Federation of Ukraine.

MP Rozenblat notes that the Football Federation of Ukraine performs financial activities and Kholodnytskyi's holding the post can contain corruption risks.

The NACB disagreed with the arguments of MP Rozenblat.

The court rejected the lawsuit of MP Rozenblat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2017, the congress of the Football Federation of Ukraine elected Verkhovna Rada member Andrii Pavelko from the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko its president and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi its first vice president.