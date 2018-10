Heat Energy Tariff In Kyiv Will Remained Unchanged In October And November - Panteleyev

Deputy Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleyev states that the tariff for heat energy in Kyiv will remained unchanged in October and November.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City State Administration has launched heating of 100% of social facilities and 63% of municipal residential houses.