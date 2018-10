SETAM Decides To Sell Russian Nord Vessel Arrested In Sea Of Azov For UAH 1.6 Million

The Electronic Trading System of Arrested Property state-run enterprise (OpenMarket, SETAM) has decided to sell the Russian Nord fishing vessel arrested in the Sea of Azov for UAH 1.6 million.

The press service of the Justice Ministry of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes has transferred the Nord fishing vessel for sale to the SETAM.

The Nord fishing vessel was built in the town of Azov in 1989. The length of the vessel is 23.6 meters and the width is 6.5 meters.

The auction will be on November 7, 2018.

The starting price is UAH 1,626,181.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on March 25, 2018, the Ukrainian border guards detained the Nord fishing vessel in the Sea of Azov and arrested its captain.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said it would take tough measures if Ukraine refused to release the crewmembers of the arrested vessel.