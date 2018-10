3 Companies Bidding For Construction Of Syretsko-Pecherska Subway Line Section Worth UAH 5.9 Billion And Leadi

A total of three companies have submitted their bids in a tender organized by the Kyivskyi Metropoliten municipal subway maintenance enterprise for construction of a section of the Syretsko-Pecherska subway line worth UAH 5.993 billion and leading to the residential area of Vynohradar.

This follows from the data posted in the ProZorro procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the companies are Kyiv-based Interstroymontazh, Kyiv-based Kyivmetrobud, and Kharkiv-based Tonnelstroy.

The auction is scheduled for November 16.

The section will be laid along the territory of Kyiv city Shevchenkivskyi and Podilskyi districts.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on September 6, Kyivskyi Metropoliten canceled an auction for construction of the said section.

In July, the Kyiv City State Administration approved the construction plan for the section.