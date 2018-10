Kyiv Appeal Court Orders Detention Of Olympic Champion Podkopayeva's Ex-Husband Nahornyi Without Option Of Bai

On Monday, the Kyiv Appeal Court has ordered detention of Tymofii Nahornyi, ex-husband of Ukrainian Olympic Champion Lilia Podkopayeva, without an option of a bail.

Olena Hytlianska, the spokesperson of the Security Service of Ukraine, said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to her, the Kyiv Appeal Court considered a motion of prosecutors on Monday and satisfied it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine says the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has recruited Tymofii Nahornyi.

Nahornyi was released from a remand prison on paying UAH 0.5 million of bail.

He is suspected of high-treason.