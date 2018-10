Putin Instructs Russian Government To Introduce Sanctions Against Ukraine's Citizens And Legal Entities

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government of the Russian Federation to introduce sanctions against some citizens of Ukraine and Ukraine's legal entities.

Russian President Putin has signed a presidential decree, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The presidential decree takes effect on the date of signing.

The presidential decree can be canceled if Ukraine terminates its sanctions introduced against some citizens of Russia and some legal entities of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 2, 2015, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine introduced sanctions against 1,124 citizens of Russia and 156 legal entities.