In the wake of the decision to increase the natural gas price for households by 23% from November 1 President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko urges the Cabinet of Ministers to increase the financing of utility subsidies for the households.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As President, I have set a very rigorous demand for the Government - we have to protect people, expand the subsidy program, increase the funds for the implementation of this program, so that the increase of tariffs do not affect the most vulnerable groups of population or anyone for whom this increase may become critical," the presidential press service quoted President as saying.

He recalled the situation with the increase in gas prices last time, when due to the introduction of subsidies it was possible to compensate for the expenses of the most vulnerable groups of population.

"We emphasize that not a single person, not a single poor man, not a single vulnerable family was affected by the increase of tariffs," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 19, 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended until November 1, 2018 the resolution No. 187 that imposes on the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company and regional gas supply companies the special obligation to supply natural gas to households and heating utilities without changing the current prices.

Thus, the price at which natural gas is supplied to households and heating utilities will remain unchanged at UAH 4,942 per thousand cubic meters and the price at which it is supplied to the end user will remain unchanged at UAH 6,958 per thousand cubic meters (including VAT and other fees) until November 1, 2018.

The price will be UAH 8,550 per thousand cubic meters (including VAT and other fees) from November 1, 2018.